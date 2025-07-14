Monday's Forecast: Hot temperatures this week with gusty winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We wrapped up a warm weekend with gusty winds and now we are entering a new week with warmer temperatures.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We will still keep our gusty winds this week, along with hot temperatures. Each day, we will see low to mid 90s across the Coastal Bend, a little cooler along the coast, warmer out west. There are no notable rain chances this week, therefore it will be hot and muggy. Saharan Dust also comes back this week late Tuesday night and exiting by Thursday.

We are keeping an eye on the tropics as an area of low pressure is trying to come together across Florida. The National Hurricane Center projects this system will keep moving westward across Florida and into the Gulf by Tuesday. There is a low chance of formation within the next 7 days, 30%. No direct impact to Texas at this time.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and windy

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with gusty afternoon winds

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy skies and windy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a great Monday!