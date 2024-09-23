Monday's Forecast: Hot start to the week, rain chances through mid week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We're starting this week with hot temperatures and some sea breeze showers. We will continue to see the same weather pattern through Wednesday afternoon before our weather takes a slight detour as a cold front approaches Southeast Texas.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Highs this week will remain in the low 90s and even upper 80s once a cold front pushing south arrives by late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. With the increased cloud cover from some of the showers populating through our area, our feels-like temperatures should not warrant any heat alerts. The cold front will drop our lows for Thursday and Friday into the upper 60s, where we get a slight sneak peek of Fall weather in September.

We are also monitoring the tropics as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine continues to gather strength in the western Caribbean. Helene is the next named storm on the list, PTC #9 is expected to have an upgraded title within 48 hours. While this system is not expected to track northwest towards the Texas coast, we could receive some impacts from the storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico such as swell, rip currents, and minor coastal flooding.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with sea breeze showers in the early afternoon

Temperature: High 93°F

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds

Temperature: Low 78°F

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with afternoon showers before 3 p.m.

Temperature: High 91°F

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a great Monday!