Monday's forecast: Hot, humid and breezy conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Another warm week ahead for us. You can expect hot, humid and breezy conditions throughout the week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Saharan Dust wraps up this evening
  • Above normal temperatures this week
  • Rain chances increase into the weekend

Each day this week, majority of our neighborhoods will hit mid 90s, upper 80s to low 90s along the coast, and even triple-digit weather out west. Feels-like temperatures will also consistently hit the triple digits, especially in the warmer period of the day between 2 and 4 p.m.

Rain chances are increasing as we head into Friday night and Saturday. We'll keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy

Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy

Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies, breezy

Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great Monday!

