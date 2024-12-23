Monday's Forecast: Cooling off at night, warming up during the day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening, Coastal Bend! We had another warm day on hand, this is the same weather pattern we will see throughout the week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Above normal temperatures this week
- Light rain chances through Friday
Warmer temperatures are dominating south Texas, giving us above normal temperatures as we head into the holidays. Throughout the week, our highs will be in the low 80s and lows will be in the mid 60s. There's also a small chance of rain through Friday with the best opportunity on Christmas Eve.
A weak cold front is still expected early Christmas morning, but will not affect out temperatures much. This will also kickoff a few showers that morning along with some lingering patchy fog until mid-morning.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies, windy
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, windy
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Increasing cloud cover, small rain chances
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Have a great Monday!