Monday's Forecast: Cooling off at night, warming up during the day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening, Coastal Bend! We had another warm day on hand, this is the same weather pattern we will see throughout the week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Above normal temperatures this week

Light rain chances through Friday

Warmer temperatures are dominating south Texas, giving us above normal temperatures as we head into the holidays. Throughout the week, our highs will be in the low 80s and lows will be in the mid 60s. There's also a small chance of rain through Friday with the best opportunity on Christmas Eve.

A weak cold front is still expected early Christmas morning, but will not affect out temperatures much. This will also kickoff a few showers that morning along with some lingering patchy fog until mid-morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, windy

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, windy

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Increasing cloud cover, small rain chances

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Have a great Monday!