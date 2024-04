CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tax Day Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Gusts to 45 mph possible

Air-you-can-wear

Above average temperatures



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Warm, windy, and humid

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 45 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloud, still gusty

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and less windy

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a marvelous day!