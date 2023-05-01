Monday sunshine persists

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Monday morning Coastal Bend!

We're kicking off the month of May with beautiful weather. Temperatures range from the upper 50s inland to the low 70s along the coast this morning. It's a few degrees warmer across our communities and you can expect another warm afternoon with temperatures soaring to the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10-15 mph will increase 20 mph in the afternoon, gusting as high as 25 mph. This wind direction will help to increase our humidity throughout the week as winds stay generally onshore. Aside from a few fair-weather cumulus clouds, today will be abundantly sunny and pleasant.

The next few days will be breezy with more cloud coverage, but still nice. By Thursday, rain chances return to the region. At this point it doesn't seem like a whole lot of rain, but we can expect a few afternoon showers and rumbles of thunder. I'm also keeping an eye on rain chances this weekend. There isn't a lot of confidence for meaningful rainfall, but an isolated shower is possible this weekend. Otherwise the forecast is looking warm and mostly cloudy for Buc Days!

Have a great week!