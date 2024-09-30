MONDAY: Sunny for now, but humidity and rain chances return this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

As we wrap up September, our weather pattern will gradually become more humid. Still, expect a gorgeous day with slightly cooler afternoon high temps in the low to middle 90s. Make sure to wear SPF 30 or higher and stay hydrated if you plan to spend much time outdoors.

The next few mornings will be similar to this morning: cool and clear with patchy fog. By the end of the week, showers may become a part of the commute, too. Rain chances increase for the second half of the week as moisture returns. I'm tracking an area of interest in the Caribbean Sea. Disorganize thunderstorms could become our next 'hot topic in the tropics', but as of now it looks like it may just provide some tropical moisture to help with out rain chances. Your KRIS 6 Weather experts will be keep a close eye on it, but nothing to worry about for now!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny!

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and calm

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Tuesday: A few clouds, mostly sunny

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a marvelous Monday!