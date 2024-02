CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Breezy conditions this afternoon

Plenty of sunshine

Temperatures warm and near average

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Windy and partly cloud.

Temperature: High 68ºF

Winds: NNW at 15 to 25 mph

Tonight: Clear skies and tranquil.

Temperature: Low 46ºF

Winds: North 5 to 15 mph

Tuesday: Sunny with light winds.

Temperature: High 71ºF

Winds: ENE 10 to 15 mph

Have a marvelous day!