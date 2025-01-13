Monday night forecast: Partly cloudy skies with light north winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We have had quite a beautiful day with nice temperatures to start the week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rain likely on Tuesday and Wednesday

Warming up Friday and Saturday

Next cold front arrives Sunday

Nice conditions stick around this week through Thursday. We do have some shower potentials tomorrow, gradually increasing into our Wednesday with the best opportunity. Our northerly winds will also stick around for majority of the week until Thursday ahead of our next warm up.

Temperatures start to take it up a notch on Friday and Saturday as highs will be in the 70s, near 80 on Saturday. As temperatures slightly ramp up, we take a plunge to the cold side once again with our next cold front of the season. This cold front will bring much colder air to the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light north winds

Temperature: Low 48ºF

Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and windy

Temperature: High 62ºF

Winds: NE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with overnight showers likely

Temperature: Low 50ºF

Winds: NE 15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Have a great Monday!