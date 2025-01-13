Monday night forecast: Partly cloudy skies with light north winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We have had quite a beautiful day with nice temperatures to start the week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Rain likely on Tuesday and Wednesday
- Warming up Friday and Saturday
- Next cold front arrives Sunday
Nice conditions stick around this week through Thursday. We do have some shower potentials tomorrow, gradually increasing into our Wednesday with the best opportunity. Our northerly winds will also stick around for majority of the week until Thursday ahead of our next warm up.
Temperatures start to take it up a notch on Friday and Saturday as highs will be in the 70s, near 80 on Saturday. As temperatures slightly ramp up, we take a plunge to the cold side once again with our next cold front of the season. This cold front will bring much colder air to the Coastal Bend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light north winds
Temperature: Low 48ºF
Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and windy
Temperature: High 62ºF
Winds: NE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with overnight showers likely
Temperature: Low 50ºF
Winds: NE 15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Have a great Monday!