Monday: Near-record heat continues

Excessive heat returns this afternoon
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 07:46:56-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning,

After a scorching weekend, it's going to be another hot afternoon ahead. Temperatures are fairly close to average this morning, but this afternoon temps will soar above average and challenge current records. Expect highs near 100ºF and 'feels like' temps in the range of 110-125ºF this afternoon. Heat alerts will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Breezy conditions won't offer much relief as southeast winds gusty as high as 30 mph. This dangerous heat continues through the end of July.

