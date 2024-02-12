MONDAY: High fire danger

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! Use caution outdoors as fire danger is a concern today.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Moderate to high fire danger
- Disrespectful winds
- Beneficial rain expected late week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and dry.
Temperature: High 68ºF
Winds: NNW 15 to 25 mph, gusting higher
Tonight: Clear and chilly, light winds.
Temperature: Low 44ºF
Winds: ENE 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday: More clouds, warmer.
Temperature: High 71ºF
Winds: Ne 10 to 15 mph
Have a marvelous day!