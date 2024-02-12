Watch Now
MONDAY: High fire danger

Dry, windy, and mostly sunny today
Stefanie's WX 2-12-24
Posted at 7:20 AM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 08:20:47-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! Use caution outdoors as fire danger is a concern today.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Moderate to high fire danger
  • Disrespectful winds
  • Beneficial rain expected late week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and dry.
Temperature: High 68ºF
Winds: NNW 15 to 25 mph, gusting higher

Tonight: Clear and chilly, light winds.
Temperature: Low 44ºF
Winds: ENE 5 to 10 mph

Tuesday: More clouds, warmer.
Temperature: High 71ºF
Winds: Ne 10 to 15 mph

Have a marvelous day!

