MONDAY: High fire danger

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! Use caution outdoors as fire danger is a concern today.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Moderate to high fire danger

Disrespectful winds

Beneficial rain expected late week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and dry.

Temperature: High 68ºF

Winds: NNW 15 to 25 mph, gusting higher

Tonight: Clear and chilly, light winds.

Temperature: Low 44ºF

Winds: ENE 5 to 10 mph

Tuesday: More clouds, warmer.

Temperature: High 71ºF

Winds: Ne 10 to 15 mph

Have a marvelous day!