MONDAY FORECAST: Temps and rain chances on a rollercoaster this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
With a few cold fronts of varying strength making a run for the Coastal Bend, our weather will be all over the place this week. Monday starts the trend with much cooler and damp weather. Expect drizzle and light rain showers this morning to eventually fade by afternoon. Clouds and humidity will keep dreary conditions throughout the afternoon with highs only in the low 70s.
In contrast, a big warm-up is underway through the middle of the week ahead of our next cold front. Expect much warmer temps in the middle to upper 80s on Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected before the front arrives later that evening. Valentine's Day plans look cloudy, but dry.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Cloudy with passing AM showers
Temperature: High 73ºF
Winds: NE/SE 15-25 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Have a great week!