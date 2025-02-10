CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

With a few cold fronts of varying strength making a run for the Coastal Bend, our weather will be all over the place this week. Monday starts the trend with much cooler and damp weather. Expect drizzle and light rain showers this morning to eventually fade by afternoon. Clouds and humidity will keep dreary conditions throughout the afternoon with highs only in the low 70s.

MONDAY FORECAST: Temps and rain chances on a rollercoaster this week (2-10-25)

In contrast, a big warm-up is underway through the middle of the week ahead of our next cold front. Expect much warmer temps in the middle to upper 80s on Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected before the front arrives later that evening. Valentine's Day plans look cloudy, but dry.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with passing AM showers

Temperature: High 73ºF

Winds: NE/SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Have a great week!