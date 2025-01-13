MONDAY FORECAST: Sunny and cool with increasing clouds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday! There's a little bit of weather for every preference this week.

Plenty of sunshine today will warm chilly morning lows in the 40s to more comfortable afternoon highs in the 60s. These temperatures are pretty standard for this time of the year. Enjoy the sunny conditions now, because clouds will increase tonight and lead to overcast skies on Tuesday. Eventually an overrunning pattern offers our next best chance of rain from Tuesday evening through the midweek. Scattered showers will make for a rainy day Wednesday, keeping our monthly rainfall tally in a surplus. Drought conditions have improved with January rains to date and we hope to keep the trend heading in the right direction!

By the end of the week, temps will be in the 70s! But all good things must come to an end— a weekend cold front will likely bring another round of winter to the Coastal Bend later next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and cool

Temperature: High 64ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and warmer

Temperature: Low 47ºF

Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Overcast and cooler

Temperature: High 59ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph

Have a wonderful week ahead!