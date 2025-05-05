MONDAY FORECAST: Keep the raincoat handy as t-showers return this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Daily rain chances in our forecast

Happy Monday! Neighbors west of Highway 281 are receiving a few showers this morning. Isolated showers are possible today, but for most other neighborhoods will be more likely during the early afternoon. Expect humid conditions to also be more apparent into the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the low to middle 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday will be even hotter with actual temps in the upper 80s, feeling like the triple digits for some neighborhoods.

While daily showers are in the forecast, our next best chance for a good downpour looks to arrive Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. This will continue into early Thursday as a weak cold front passes through the Coastal Bend. Dry conditions will be back in the time for the weekend. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than normal for this time of year.

Today: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Breezy and humid

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tuesday: HOT, breezy, and increasing showers

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

