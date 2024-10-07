MONDAY FORECAST: Hot, sunny, tracking our next cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! Fall weather may not be here, but spooky season is bringing lots of sunshine our way this week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday

The week ahead will bring more summer and less fall. Monday boasts lots of sunshine, just a few clouds, and a breezy afternoon. Expect a trend of cooler mornings in the 60s, but hot afternoons in the 90s. This will be the case every day despite a weak cold front arriving on Tuesday. What the front lacks in "cool", it will make up for in "dry"; no meaningful rainfall is in the forecast.

In the tropics, Hurricane Milton will make for rough surf along our beaches. Please be careful if this lovely weather draws you to the coast! You can always check the beach conditions before you go by clicking here.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Just a few clouds, sunny and breezy

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: NE/E 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Clear and cooler

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Hot and sunny!

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: NW/NE 10-20 mph

Have a great week!