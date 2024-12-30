MONDAY FORECAST: Foggy and cool start with record heat by afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy last Monday of the year!

A Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 8 a.m.

Monday has begun on a foggy note, but it won't stick around long. A very cool start with temperatures in the 40s and 50s will race the the 80s. Corpus Christi is likely to break a record high temperature this afternoon. Inland neighborhoods will reach the low 90s!

Tuesday will bring more fog and mist. This could bring a few sprinkles, but the more likely scenario is a foggy morning across all of our neighborhoods. A cold front arrives Tuesday evening, dropping temperatures back down to where they'd normally be this time of the year (lows near 50, highs near 70). In fact, Wednesday night brings our next best chance for rain. Widely scattered showers won't bring much for rainfall accumulations, but it's the kind of help that will keep our drought from getting much worse.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Morning fog, sunny and hot afternoon

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SSW 10-20 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, dense fog

Temperature: Low 54ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Sun/cloud mix, much cooler

Temperature: High 75ºF

Winds: NW/NE 10-20 mph

