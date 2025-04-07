MONDAY FORECAST: Cool start to a dry week across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dry: no rain chances this week
Expect a dry week with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. This will make for chilly mornings and gorgeous afternoons. Expect Monday's afternoon highs to reach the middle 70s and another chilly start in the upper 40s on Tuesday morning. Windy conditions return this weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny and pleasant
Temperature: High 76ºF
Winds: NW/N 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear and chilly
Temperature: Low 49ºF
Winds: N 5 mph
Tuesday: Warmer and sunny
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: N/ESE 5-10 mph
Have a wonderful week!