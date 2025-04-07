MONDAY FORECAST: Cool start to a dry week across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Dry: no rain chances this week

Expect a dry week with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. This will make for chilly mornings and gorgeous afternoons. Expect Monday's afternoon highs to reach the middle 70s and another chilly start in the upper 40s on Tuesday morning. Windy conditions return this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and pleasant

Temperature: High 76ºF

Winds: NW/N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear and chilly

Temperature: Low 49ºF

Winds: N 5 mph

Tuesday: Warmer and sunny

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: N/ESE 5-10 mph

Have a wonderful week!