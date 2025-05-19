MONDAY: Another humid week with unseasonably warmer temperatures ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Oppressive humidity continue this week

Increasing heat risk into Tuesday

Let's continue to practice those heat safety tips! Temperatures will continue to be well-above normal for this time of the year. Expect afternoon highs to be in the lower 90s today and in the middle 90s on Tuesday. Please check-in on children, pets, and the elderly as they are most susceptible to heat-related illness.

Here are some tips to beat the heat:

WX Tips to beat the heat!

I'm keeping an eye on a mid-week cold front (it's not expected to pass through the Coastal Bend). If the front comes close enough to us, it could bring a temporary cool-down. I'll continue to track these developments carefully.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Very humid and breezy

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Humid and hot!

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a cool week!