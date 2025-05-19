Watch Now
MONDAY: Another humid week with unseasonably warmer temperatures ahead

Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your forecast (5-19-25)
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Oppressive humidity continue this week
  • Increasing heat risk into Tuesday

Let's continue to practice those heat safety tips! Temperatures will continue to be well-above normal for this time of the year. Expect afternoon highs to be in the lower 90s today and in the middle 90s on Tuesday. Please check-in on children, pets, and the elderly as they are most susceptible to heat-related illness.

Here are some tips to beat the heat:

Tips to beat the heat!

I'm keeping an eye on a mid-week cold front (it's not expected to pass through the Coastal Bend). If the front comes close enough to us, it could bring a temporary cool-down. I'll continue to track these developments carefully.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Very humid and breezy

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Humid and hot!

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a cool week!

