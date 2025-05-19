MONDAY: Another humid week with unseasonably warmer temperatures ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Oppressive humidity continue this week
- Increasing heat risk into Tuesday
Let's continue to practice those heat safety tips! Temperatures will continue to be well-above normal for this time of the year. Expect afternoon highs to be in the lower 90s today and in the middle 90s on Tuesday. Please check-in on children, pets, and the elderly as they are most susceptible to heat-related illness.
Here are some tips to beat the heat:
I'm keeping an eye on a mid-week cold front (it's not expected to pass through the Coastal Bend). If the front comes close enough to us, it could bring a temporary cool-down. I'll continue to track these developments carefully.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Very humid and breezy
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Tuesday: Humid and hot!
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Have a cool week!