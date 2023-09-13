Moisture increases today as rain approaches

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

We are halfway through the week, and moisture is beginning to build in our area, which will increase our humidity and "feels like" temperatures.

Today will once again be in the upper 90s, and our "feels like" temperatures will bump up a bit around 109 degrees but still remain below the heat advisory threshold.

The weakening cold front we have been mentioning for the past couple of days is pushing through Central Texas, so we could see some stray showers pop up later this morning and early in the afternoon.

Have a great day!