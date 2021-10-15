Moderately strong cold front moves in this evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parts of the Coastal Bend received another dousing of rainfall from the remnants of Pamela along with the upper-level support of a storm system that is moving through the Central Plains. The result was more than two inches of rainfall at Corpus Christi International Airport with some isolated higher amounts of three to six-plus inches of rainfall for our northern and coastal communities.

We’ll see another round of some isolated to scattered showers in the area today, but don't expect them to occur until later this afternoon when a moderately strong cold front begins to move into the region.

Before that happens, we’ll have a good mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the low 90s for many locations.

The front will arrive around 5 t0 7 p.m. for our northern counties, 7 to 9 p.m. for our central counties and then push through the rest of the region from about 9 to 11 p.m. As that happens, we will see some gusty winds, isolated showers and storms that will be capable of producing heavy rain along the boundary. After frontal passage, much cooler and drier conditions will follow.

We’ll begin Saturday morning in the 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s with much drier air in place. There will be a few mid to high level clouds in place, so not completely clear, but good sunshine.

Sunday and Monday morning, temperatures will drop to chilly levels in the 50s. Afternoon highs will push into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Going into next week, humidity and moisture will be on the rise again and afternoon highs will bounce back near seasonal levels in the middle to upper 80s.

A few stray coastal showers will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday, with more isolated showers and storms possible on Thursday ahead of weak frontal boundary that looks to stall just north of the region. We’ll watch that closely.

Today: Good mix of clouds and sun, humid and hot; moderately strong cold front arrive this evening with isolated showers and storms along the boundary and then windy, cooler and drier conditions follow…High: 90…Wind: Beginning SW 8-16 mph then out of the North around 15-25 mph and gusting.

Tonight: Frontal boundary moving in and cooler and drier conditions taking over; windy…Low: 62…Wind: N 15-25 mph and gusting.

Saturday: Cool morning in the 60s, partly cloudy, cool, breezy and drier…High: 77…Wind: N 15-20 mph.

Sunday: Chilly morning in the 50s, bit more sunshine, cool and dry with less wind…High: 78…Wind: ENE 6-12 mph.

Monday: Chilly morning in the 50s, mainly sunny, dry and warmer…High: 82…Wind: ESE 6-12mph.

Tuesday: Humidity rising, more clouds, warmer and some stray coastal showers…High: 85…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with some stray coastal showers, warm and humid…High: 87…Wind: E 10-15 mph.

Have a great day and weekend!