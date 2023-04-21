Mix of sun and storms Friday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

We dodged the bulk of the strong storms from overnight. That line have moved east over the Gulf of Mexico, but the actual cold front is yet to come. The front looks to arrive around noon and will trigger a few showers and storms through the afternoon. Due to the spotty nature of these storms, expect a mix of sunshine and storms. A few storms in our southern communities could be severe, but that is a low probability.

Enjoy the weather Friday night and Saturday! Make plans outdoors for Earth Day (April 22nd)!! The nice weather will be here for a limited time as storms roll back into the forecast early Sunday morning. Scattered showers and storms will stick around through the beginning of next week with another break next Wednesday. Rainfall accumulations over the next week will be on the order of 1-2 inches across the Coastal Bend.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!