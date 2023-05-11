Mix of sun and clouds!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

It's almost Friday, but who's rushing to the weekend when today will be the driest and sunniest of the next seven? Enjoy the sunshine this afternoon, but with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s, you'll want to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the air conditioning. The 'feels like' temperature or heat index in many places will near the triple digits this afternoon.

This nice weather lingers into the afternoon on Friday, but by the evening hours, we'll see rain creeping back into the forecast. Rain will be more widespread on Saturday, continuing into next week. Rain will be heavy at times and this could lead to flooding. Your KRIS 6 weather experts will stay on top of the forecast. Accumulations will range from 2 to 5 inches over the next seven days.

Have a terrific day!