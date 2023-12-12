Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mild Taco Tuesday

Tuesday: warmest day of the week
Stefanie's WX 12-12-23
Posted at 7:28 AM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 08:48:49-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

It's noticeably warmer across the Coastal Bend this morning. Temperatures range from the 40s inland, to the 60s on the coast. This foreshadows a warm up this afternoon with highs reaching the 70s. Cloudy skies this evening will turn to wet conditions with isolated showers expected after sunset. Widely scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will remain in the forecast through the end of the week.

The rain is much-needed to help our low lake levels. We're behind on our yearly rainfall accumulations by more than three inches. While low pressure upstairs in our atmosphere will bring this beneficial rain to the area, but a cold front will clear things out for the weekend. That means Friday plans will be soggy, but Saturday plans will be just fine.

Have a terrific Taco Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019