Mild Taco Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

It's noticeably warmer across the Coastal Bend this morning. Temperatures range from the 40s inland, to the 60s on the coast. This foreshadows a warm up this afternoon with highs reaching the 70s. Cloudy skies this evening will turn to wet conditions with isolated showers expected after sunset. Widely scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will remain in the forecast through the end of the week.

The rain is much-needed to help our low lake levels. We're behind on our yearly rainfall accumulations by more than three inches. While low pressure upstairs in our atmosphere will bring this beneficial rain to the area, but a cold front will clear things out for the weekend. That means Friday plans will be soggy, but Saturday plans will be just fine.

Have a terrific Taco Tuesday!