Midweek cold front is on the way!

Patchy fog has returned this morning but it's not nearly as dense as previous mornings thanks to stronger winds. Expect reduced visibility as you head out this morning, but the fog and mist shouldn't impact your commute too much. Southeast winds are anywhere from 8-14 MPH as we start our day. Winds will shift eventually coming from the northwest behind a cold front that will move through the region late morning through lunch time. Still, expect temperatures to be warmer than average. There's a chance of rain mainly in our northern communities. The best chance for spotty showers lies north of I-37. Rainfall accumulations will be modest with just a few spotty to isolated showers, but a second front on Saturday will bring a better opportunity for showers.

This afternoon conditions will be dry and warm despite cooler, drier air rushing in behind the cold front. Temperatures will still climb to the lower 80s with humidity dropping quickly throughout the afternoon. The dry conditions and strong winds could pose an elevated risk of fire danger, so please be mindful of any outdoor activities! Relative humidity will stay low through Friday morning.

Out over the waters, there's a high risk of rip currents. Minor coastal flooding will once again affect our gulf-facing beaches through tonight.

