Midday storms clear out for dry, breezy and cooler Friday night

Halloween weekend forecast look great!
Lightning over field
Thunderbolt over cereal field at summer time storm
Posted at 5:25 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 06:25:47-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and Happy Friday!

We are waking up to showers and storms this morning, but don't be discouraged— your Halloween plans tonight and this weekend won't be impacted.

Scattered thunderstorms persist through midday as a cold front approaches the area. Some storms could be severe, packing strong winds over 60 MPH and small hail (1 inch in diameter). The front and the bulk of the rain will move offshore by late afternoon. High temps will near 80ºF with breezy conditions.

Halloween weekend will bring cooler temperatures to the Coastal Bend. Starting Saturday, we'll experience chilly mornings and mild afternoons. Temperatures will start in the 50s and top out in the middle 70s. Despite increasing humidity, pleasant weather sticks around through Monday night. Our next best chance of rain will arrive Tuesday morning and last through Wednesday.

Have a safe and wonderful Halloween weekend!

