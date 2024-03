CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day!

Highs in the 80s, 90s inland

Disrespectful winds gusting to 35 mph

Rain chances looking better

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Warm and windy

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SSE 15 to 25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds, hazy and windy

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SSE 10 to 20 mph

Thursday: Cloudy, humid, and windy

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: SSE 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph

