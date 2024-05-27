MEMORIAL DAY FORECAST: Oppressive heat continues across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! We're bringing the weekend heat back to the forecast as we kick off another oppressively hot stretch.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



All of the Coastal Bend will feel as hot as 110ºF for 2+ hours!

Heat alerts are in effect until 8 p.m.

Chance of showers Tuesday night

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, hazy, and hot

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hazy, and hot

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a safe Memorial Day as we honor those who gave all.