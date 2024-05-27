Watch Now
MEMORIAL DAY FORECAST: Oppressive heat continues across the Coastal Bend

Be sure to stay cool and hydrated
Stefanie's WX 5-27-24
Posted at 7:49 AM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 08:49:07-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! We're bringing the weekend heat back to the forecast as we kick off another oppressively hot stretch.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • All of the Coastal Bend will feel as hot as 110ºF for 2+ hours!
  • Heat alerts are in effect until 8 p.m.
  • Chance of showers Tuesday night

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny, hazy, and hot
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hazy, and hot
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a safe Memorial Day as we honor those who gave all.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
