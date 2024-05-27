MEMORIAL DAY FORECAST: Oppressive heat continues across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! We're bringing the weekend heat back to the forecast as we kick off another oppressively hot stretch.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- All of the Coastal Bend will feel as hot as 110ºF for 2+ hours!
- Heat alerts are in effect until 8 p.m.
- Chance of showers Tuesday night
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny, hazy, and hot
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hazy, and hot
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a safe Memorial Day as we honor those who gave all.