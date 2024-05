Humid and warm conditions intensify next week

Posted at 7:08 AM, May 02, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! On today's episode of Fake Summer... WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Windy, but better

'Feels like' temps: Upper 90s

Rain looking less likely CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sun/cloud mix, less windy, still humid

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy, humid

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph Friday: More afternoon sunshine, more humid

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph Have a terrific day!

