MAY HEAT WAVE: Record-breaking high temps likely throughout most of this week

Highs will be in the 90s all week
Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber is tracking a heat wave this week (5-12-25)
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • A heat wave will set up this week
  • Increasing heat risk through Thursday

Please keep heat safety in mind this week! Temperatures are going to be well-above normal for this time of the year. We'll challenge the record-high temperature each day this week, with highs in the upper 90s by Thursday. Please check-in on children, pets, and the elderly as they are most susceptible to heat-related illness. Here are some tips to beat the heat:

Beat the Heat.png
Tips to beat the heat!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny and hot!
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: NW/SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy and very hot!
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Have a cool week!

