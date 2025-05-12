MAY HEAT WAVE: Record-breaking high temps likely throughout most of this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

A heat wave will set up this week

Increasing heat risk through Thursday

Please keep heat safety in mind this week! Temperatures are going to be well-above normal for this time of the year. We'll challenge the record-high temperature each day this week, with highs in the upper 90s by Thursday. Please check-in on children, pets, and the elderly as they are most susceptible to heat-related illness. Here are some tips to beat the heat:

WX Tips to beat the heat!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot!

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: NW/SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy and very hot!

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Have a cool week!