MAY HEAT WAVE: Record-breaking high temps likely throughout most of this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A heat wave will set up this week
- Increasing heat risk through Thursday
Please keep heat safety in mind this week! Temperatures are going to be well-above normal for this time of the year. We'll challenge the record-high temperature each day this week, with highs in the upper 90s by Thursday. Please check-in on children, pets, and the elderly as they are most susceptible to heat-related illness. Here are some tips to beat the heat:
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny and hot!
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: NW/SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Sunny, breezy and very hot!
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Have a cool week!