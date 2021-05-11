Marginal risk for severe weather on Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rain begins tonight with showers and storms moving in from the west around midnight.

Scattered storms will begin to move through the Coastal Bend and push east throughout the morning hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under the Marginal Risk category for severe weather on Tuesday. That means any storms that form will have the potential for hail 1 inch in diameter, gusty winds in excess of 60 MPH, and locally heavy downpours.

Rainfall accumulations into Wednesday will average around 1-2 inches.

The stormy weather is caused by a cold front that will gradually move through our area. As the front approaches on Tuesday, it will stall just to our north.

With some help from the upper levels of the atmosphere, the front will finally continue south through the Coastal Bend on Wednesday.

A few showers may linger into early Thursday morning before tapering off.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler than average over the next couple of days.

Heading into the end of the week, Thursday and Friday will provide a brief break in the soggy weather.

Rain will return for the weekend with additional rainfall accumulations ranging from 0.5- 1” of rain.

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms after midnight, some severe storms possible…Low: 74…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, some storms could be severe…High: 86…Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

Wednesday: Widespread showers and storms throughout the day…Low: 71...High: 79…Wind: E 10-15 mph. Extended forecast: High temps remain in the lower 80s into the weekend. Rain will return for the weekend with additional rainfall accumulations ranging from 0.5- 1” of rain.