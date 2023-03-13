'March Mugginess' has come to an end

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and Happy Monday!

Today is off to a cooler start with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Expect a cooler afternoon, too! Afternoon high temperatures will finally be below normal for the first time in weeks, topping out in the low 70s. Windy conditions will be in the forecast for most of the week. Today northeast winds will become more easterly during the afternoon with wind speeds 15-30 MPH.

An isolated showers or two is likely to bring beneficial rain to a few areas this afternoon. Not everyone will see the rain on this Monday, and those who do will only receive a few hundredths of an inch. Anything helps at this point, so the limited rain accumulations expected this week are greatly appreciate.

Your Spring Break forecast is not a lost cause, however; Wednesday and Thursday look like warm, dry days ahead with temperatures gradually returning to the 80s. This warm-up come just in time for another cold front to arrive early Friday morning. This presents another opportunity for rain.

Have a great day!