Mainly sunny & hot weekend ahead with just a few stray showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even though we have seen and observed some intense heat here in South Texas, our daily highs over the last week or two have been below the seasonal average highs of 95 to 96 degrees, which is typical for this time of year.

Our weather pattern is fairly quiet as we’ll continue to have upper-level high pressure lingering close by that will promote plenty of sunshine and heat over South Texas.

However, tropical moisture off the Gulf is plentiful and will result in stray, to isolated at best, showers and storms to develop in the Gulf and march towards the coastline early in the mornings and then try to carry inland during the afternoon seabreeze. These showers and storms will be short-lived and many of us will miss out on them. However, for those who do get the nice refreshers from Mother-Nature could see temperatures drop briefly with some brief heavy rain resulting in a few tenths of an inch.

This chance of rain will carry over into the weekend and early next week, before the winds increase more and the small opportunity for the showers dwindles.

Tropical Depression Fred continues to push into the Cuba area this morning and is looking very disorganized early on this Friday. As it emerges back into the open waters, it is forecast to restrengthen into a tropical storm and head towards the Florida Panhandle early next week. It poses no threat here, besides increased swells and rip currents early next week too. There is another area of disturbed weather out in the Atlantic that has a high chance of tropical formation. Next up on the list is Grace. That system poses no threat to us at this time either and we’ll continue to monitor.

Today: Mainly sunny, hot and steamy with stray to isolated showers and storms, most of us stay dry…High: 94…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mainly clear, humid and mild…Low: 76…Wind: SE 3-6 MPH.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine with a few stray to isolated showers and storms, again many of us stay dry…High: 94…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly sunny, very hot and humid; stray showers…High: 95…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Monday: Getting hotter, still mainly sunny with a few stray showers…High: 97…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Stray chance at a few showers still in the forecast, but mainly hot and dry…High: 96…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Breeze picks up, staying hot and muggy…High: 95…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!