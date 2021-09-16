Mainly hot and dry in South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry air associated with Nicholas, which has gone Post-Tropical as of this morning, is still delivering a good dose of some dry air over the Lone Star State.

In addition, we have upper-level high pressure in place that is also dry, so we are seeing dry and mild mornings with sunny and hot afternoons with lower heat indices.

That is slowly going to change over the next couple of days as we’ll begin to see moisture stream back in from the Gulf of Mexico and our dewpoints will begin to steadily creep back up to humid levels. Afternoon heat indices will climb back in the 104–108-degree range for the end of week.

We’ll have a few more clouds hanging around the area today and afternoon highs will be a few degrees above seasonal average in the low 90s.

Look for more sunshine to end out the work week with increasing humidity and highs in the mid-90s. Friday Night Football games look great.

There is nothing in the tropics that is threatening South Texas or the Gulf of Mexico, but there are a couple of areas of disturbed weather out in the Atlantic that have a high chance of tropical development over the next couple of days. The next named storm would be Odette, followed by Peter and then Rose.

Today: Good mix of clouds and sun, still hot and dry…High: 93…Wind: NE/SE 7-14 mph.

Tonight: Fair and quiet…Low: 73…Wind: Lt and Variable.

Friday: More sunshine, hotter and more humid…High: 95…Wind; ESE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Few more clouds, a passing shower, still hot and humid…High: 94…Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mainly sunny, a passing stray shower and light winds…High: 92…Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Still enough moisture for a stray to isolated shower, hot and breezy…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Becoming windy ahead of weak front, isolated showers and storms increase…High: 91…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Have a great day!