Lots of humidity but sketchy dynamics lead to murky skies, modest rainfall this week

KRIS6
Murky skies and high levels of humidity reduced visibility today
Posted at 2:36 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 15:45:41-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Expect steamy afternoons and humid nights over the next week, with coastal fog and high heat indices. Unfortunately, weak upper-air lift will preclude significant rainfall opportunities.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday
  • Stray showers Wednesday through Friday
  • Scattered thunderstorms Friday night
  • Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the middle 70s with peak heat indices 94 to 103

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid with areas of coastal fog
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

Tuesday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and humid with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast wind 14 to 23 mph

Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy and very windy with stray showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast wind 18 to 36 mph

Showers will come and go during the upcoming week, but rainfall totals will disappoint. There may be some inconvenient thunderstorms Friday night during Buc Days, but we will wait and see.

