Light rain and fog tonight; warmer with scattered to numerous showers, storms Tuesday and Wednesday

Posted at 3:25 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 16:47:10-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Showers and storms generate between 2 and 4 inches of rain yesterday and this morning, and more significant rainfall is expected from late Tuesday through early Wednesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • This morning's heavy rain is gone, but light rain and fog can be expected tonight
  • Showers and thunderstorms return late Tuesday through early Wednesday
  • A generally dry late week and weekend is expected

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and mild with areas of light rain and fog

Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s

Winds:
South southeast 13 to 23 mph

Tomorrow:
Cloudy and windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon

Temperature:
High in the middle 70s

Winds:
South southeast 16 to 32 mph

Wednesday:
Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning

Temperature:
High in the middle 70s

Winds:
Southeast 5 to 10 mph

With the ground nearly saturated from previous rainfall, additional heavy rain may induce quick rises of water in low-lying areas Tuesday and Wednesday. Be aware of your surroundings.

