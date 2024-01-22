Light rain and fog tonight; warmer with scattered to numerous showers, storms Tuesday and Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Showers and storms generate between 2 and 4 inches of rain yesterday and this morning, and more significant rainfall is expected from late Tuesday through early Wednesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This morning's heavy rain is gone, but light rain and fog can be expected tonight

Showers and thunderstorms return late Tuesday through early Wednesday

A generally dry late week and weekend is expected

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and mild with areas of light rain and fog

Temperature:

Low in the middle 60s

Winds:

South southeast 13 to 23 mph

Tomorrow:

Cloudy and windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon

Temperature:

High in the middle 70s

Winds:

South southeast 16 to 32 mph

Wednesday:

Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning

Temperature:

High in the middle 70s

Winds:

Southeast 5 to 10 mph

With the ground nearly saturated from previous rainfall, additional heavy rain may induce quick rises of water in low-lying areas Tuesday and Wednesday. Be aware of your surroundings.