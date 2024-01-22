Light rain and fog tonight; warmer with scattered to numerous showers, storms Tuesday and Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Showers and storms generate between 2 and 4 inches of rain yesterday and this morning, and more significant rainfall is expected from late Tuesday through early Wednesday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- This morning's heavy rain is gone, but light rain and fog can be expected tonight
- Showers and thunderstorms return late Tuesday through early Wednesday
- A generally dry late week and weekend is expected
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and mild with areas of light rain and fog
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
South southeast 13 to 23 mph
Tomorrow:
Cloudy and windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
South southeast 16 to 32 mph
Wednesday:
Cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
Southeast 5 to 10 mph
With the ground nearly saturated from previous rainfall, additional heavy rain may induce quick rises of water in low-lying areas Tuesday and Wednesday. Be aware of your surroundings.