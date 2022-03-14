Let the warm up begin!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Monday morning!

Our week is starting off on a warm note. Morning lows are about 10-20ºF warmer than those of this past weekend. The rise in temperatures will continue throughout much of this week despite not one, but two cold fronts scheduled to pass through the Coastal Bend this week. Expect afternoon highs to be above average, with a few days in the 80s!

As for the cold fronts we expect this week, don't expect much of a cool down. At best, each of these weather makers will bring us a very small opportunity for rain. Rainfall accumulations from our first cold front on Tuesday morning looks to be less that a tenth of an inch. The timing of this front looks to be between 2am and 5am.

If you're heading out to the coast for Spring Break festivities, be sure to bring the sunblock and plenty of water as this will be the longest stretch of warm weather this year.