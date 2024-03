A cold front will bring dry conditions to the Coastal Bend

Posted at 6:26 AM, Mar 25, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Winds improving today

Cold front arrives this afternoon

No meaningful rainfall in sight CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Decreasing clouds and wind

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: SW/NNW 15 to 25 mph Tonight: Clear skies

Temperature: Low 56ºF

Winds: NW 10 to 15 mph Tuesday: Sunny and warm

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: NW 10 to 15 mph Have a great day!

