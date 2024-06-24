Less rain, more heat for the upcoming week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — In the wake of very humid and rainy conditions, upper-air high pressure expanding over the State will lean out rain chances this week while aggravating excessive heat conditions.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Isolated showers Tuesday will provide scant rainfall, with stray showers again Thursday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will dot the area this weekend

Heat index values of 106 to 114 will be the rule each afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly clear and humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

East southeast 6 to 12 mph

Tuesday :

Isolated morning showers; otherwise, mostly sunny, breezy and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 110 degrees

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 20 mph

Wednesday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 110 degrees

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 20 mph

While rain chances diminish, dangerous heat returns to the Coastal Bend. While the heat is normal for this area, it remains something to respect. Take care out there.