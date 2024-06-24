Watch Now
Less rain, more heat for the upcoming week

Upper-level high pressure will expand across the Lone Star State during the next several days, squeezing moisture from the atmosphere and trapping what's left. That means less rain and more heat.
tropicalOutlook.JPG
KRIS6
Seven-day outlook for the tropics
tropicalOutlook.JPG
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jun 24, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — In the wake of very humid and rainy conditions, upper-air high pressure expanding over the State will lean out rain chances this week while aggravating excessive heat conditions.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Isolated showers Tuesday will provide scant rainfall, with stray showers again Thursday
  • Isolated showers and thunderstorms will dot the area this weekend
  • Heat index values of 106 to 114 will be the rule each afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly clear and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
East southeast 6 to 12 mph

Tuesday :
Isolated morning showers; otherwise, mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 110 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 20 mph

Wednesday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 110 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 20 mph

While rain chances diminish, dangerous heat returns to the Coastal Bend. While the heat is normal for this area, it remains something to respect. Take care out there.

