Less rain, more heat for the upcoming week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — In the wake of very humid and rainy conditions, upper-air high pressure expanding over the State will lean out rain chances this week while aggravating excessive heat conditions.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Isolated showers Tuesday will provide scant rainfall, with stray showers again Thursday
- Isolated showers and thunderstorms will dot the area this weekend
- Heat index values of 106 to 114 will be the rule each afternoon
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly clear and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
East southeast 6 to 12 mph
Tuesday :
Isolated morning showers; otherwise, mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 110 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 20 mph
Wednesday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 110 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 20 mph
While rain chances diminish, dangerous heat returns to the Coastal Bend. While the heat is normal for this area, it remains something to respect. Take care out there.