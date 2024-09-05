Less rain in the forecast as we wrap up the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday! Don't worry— less rain today will give our flooded neighborhoods a chance to dry out. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1:00 p.m.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Hooray for a break from the rain! Yes, we'll still have a few lingering showers in our forecast, but our trend will be much more dry as we head toward the weekend. If you didn't get much rain from this week's tropical downpours, don't despair. September tends to be our wettest month of the year on average and next week will bring another round of rain. In the meantime, enjoy more comfortable temperatures thanks to breezy north winds that will make the upper 80s and lower 90s feel more fresh.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly clouds, lingering stray showers

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and cool

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: n 10-20 mph

Friday: Generally dry, though a stray shower is possible. Some afternoon sunshine.

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph

Have a great day!