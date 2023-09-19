Less humid start to the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Today was warm, but with temperatures only in the middle 90s and 'feels like' temps in the low 100s, this was pretty tame for summer. We'll enjoy slightly less humidity Tuesday with temperatures in the middle 90s and 'feels like' temps near but not very far into the triple digits. As we near the Autumnal Equinox this weekend, humidity will soar and temps will remain in the middle 90s.

This week will bring very little in the way of rain; aside from a few showers over the near shore gulf waters— don't count on it! The dry pattern will remain in place into the weekend. I'm tracking a cold front which could be headed our way by early next week. Whether it will actually make it to South Texas is yet to be determined— we'll just keep an eye on it.

Have a fantastic week!