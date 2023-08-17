Less humid, but still hot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

It's warm on this "Little Friday" morning. Temperatures are in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Heat Advisories will be in effect this afternoon from 1-7 p.m. Lower humidity this afternoon will make 'feels like' temperatures more tame, with some counties feeling as hot as 110-114ºF for a period of two hours or longer. Humidity will slowly increase over the next couple of days.

One 'hot topic in the tropics' has all eyes on the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the gulf for the potential for low pressure to form. Regardless of development, a batch of moisture-rich air is expected to arrive by late night Monday, offering our best rain chances in quite some time. Your KRIS 6 Weather Experts will continue to track the tropics and deliver the very latest!

Have a terrific Thursday!

