Less heat, less rain!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

After a hot afternoon, temperatures will sink down into the mid 70s overnight. While temperatures and 'feels like' temperatures will remain relatively unchanged, our rain chances will be reduced to just stray showers for the rest of this week. High pressure will be overhead Friday making for warmer conditions and likely the warmest temperatures.

Rain returns as we begin October! This weekend, scattered showers and storms will return to the Coastal Bend. The rain will help to keep temperatures a bit cooler, in the lower 90s. This is still above our average high temperature for this time of the year (89ºF), but better.

Have a terrific Tuesday!