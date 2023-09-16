Late night storms kicking off weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

After an initial batch of storms this afternoon, sunny skies returned to most of the Coastal Bend. Now that the sun has set, storms are beginning to develop and once again move into the area. Scattered thunderstorms can be expected throughout the overnight hours into early Saturday morning, packing lots of lightning, and the potential for strong winds.

On Saturday, heavy rainfall can be expected with scattered rain across the area. It looks like the afternoon round of storms will bring us the most plentiful rainfall. Some areas can expect to accumulate near an inch of rain throughout the weekend. Ponding on roadways and localized flooding are possible, but widespread problems are not expected. Conditions clear out on Sunday with drier air moving into the region.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!