CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-yay!

It's the last weekend of a very hot June! Expect temperatures to still be very hot, but we'll likely keep the actual air temperatures just below 100ºF in Corpus Christi. Still, 'feels like' temperatures will rise to the 110s for a prolonged period each afternoon. Expect heat alerts to be in effect each day! Friday's heat alerts will be in effect from 12 -9 p.m.

Have a safe Friday and stay cool!