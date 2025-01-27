Last week of January brings plenty of rainfall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday! Get those raincoats ready for this week's forecast.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Scattered showers expected throughout the week

An unsettled weather pattern is upon us. that means multiple rounds of widely scattered showers is in the forecast. Monday's afternoon highs will be only slightly warmer than the mild morning lows; expect temps to top out near 60ºF. Shwoers will become more sparse throughout the day, eventually leading to a drier Tuesday forecast. This break won't last long as rain moves back in Wednesday evening. Thursday looks to offer the best chance of rain across all of our neighborhoods. That's when the most moisture will be in the air above us, leading to more generous rainfall.

Low pressure nearby will keep clouds and rain in the forecast until our next cold front arrives to wash out all the rain. This is currently expected to be Thursday night, meaning the clouds will begin to clear out on Friday. The weekend forecast looks warm, sunny, and dry!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and wet

Temperature: High 62ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Cloud and foggy

Temperature: Low 53ºF

Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy and warmer

Temperature: High 67ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Have a great week!