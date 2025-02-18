Last day of warm temps for the week, arctic air arrives tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We had another warm day in our neighborhoods with high temperatures in the low 70s to low 80s.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Colder air is on the way to the Coastal Bend. Our next cold front arrives tonight, and temperatures will gradually drop overnight. Some neighborhoods will see and feel a more drastic temperature drop from highs in the 80s and lows in the 30s. Wednesday through Friday be the coldest days of the week, especially overnight into early mornings.

Later this evening, we will also have a wind direction shift from the SE to the N, ushering in colder, drier air. Throughout the day, some passing showers grazed our area and there is still a small opportunity to see more through the night, but it will be minimal. Wind speeds will increase tonight between 20-25 mph, near 40 mph with wind gusts.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy conditions with increasing winds

Temperature: Low 39ºF

Winds: ENE/N 15-25 mph, gusts to 40 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny and windy

Temperature: High 52ºF

Winds: N 20-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and windy

Temperature: Low 29ºF

Winds: N 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great Tuesday!