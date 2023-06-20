Watch Now
Last day of Spring is a scorcher

South Texas feeling the heat on Day 12 of this heat wave
Lu Ann Kingsbury - Mustang Island Sunrise
Posted at 6:39 AM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 07:39:29-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

It's another hot day here in the Coastal Bend. As soon as you step out the door, it's "air you can wear" weather. High humidity will again make for dangerous heat this afternoon. Expect temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. Heat index values will again return to the middle 110s to low 120s. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect from noon to 7 p.m. today.

Our heat wave looks to crest on Wednesday, the first day of summer! For the end of the week, temperatures will fall to the upper 90s, feeling a little better. Stay safe out there!

Have a terrific day!

