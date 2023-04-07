Last day of heavy rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-yay!

It's a soggy start here in the Coastal Bend. Please be careful on the roadways today as more rain is on the way! Temperatures this morning are hovering in the 50s and 60s. Through the afternoon, don't expect much of a warm-up either: highs will top out in the low 60s. North winds will be lighter today, on the order of 10-20 mph, gusting to around 20 mph.

We're seeing a lull in the rain for most parts of the area to start the day. Showers and storms will pick back up later this morning and peak during the lunch hours. Additional rainfall accumulations f 0.5-1.5" can be anticipated. The soggy weather will clear up overnight into Saturday.

This weekend is looking dry and warmer! Despite cloudy skies, high temperatures this weekend will rebound into the 70s. Aside from an isolated thunderstorm Monday night, sunnier weather is on the way heading into next week. Temperatures will be near average by mid-week, about 80ºF for this time of the year.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!