LAST CHANCE: Thursday brings a final round of showers and storms to the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday! Stay weather aware today, my friends!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



T-storms expected, some severe

Have multiple way to receive weather alerts

Thursday is off to a cloudy start and soon those clouds will bring rain. Showers and storms will develop across the Coastal Bend this afternoon, but the threat of severe weather will be focused later tonight. The biggest concern is for more hail and strong winds, but count on heavy downpours and frequent lightning, too. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts!

Once the rain wraps up Friday morning, we'll start a dry spell in the forecast. We can't rule out an isolated shower on Saturday, but I'm not counting on meaningful rainfall after today. The forecast will be very warm and sunny for the Wings Over South Texas airshow and Mother's Day this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Scattered t-showers

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: Scattered strong storms

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Friday: Decreasing clouds, pleasant

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Have a terrific Thursday!