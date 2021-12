CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The chilly and soggy weekend weather cleared out early this morning, making way for a pleasant Monday across the Coastal Bend. While there are still a few chilly mornings ahead this week, our temperatures are on a warming trend. Highs will quickly rise to the 80s by the end end of the week.

Put your umbrella away! Sunshine will be abundant all the way into the last week of 2021.